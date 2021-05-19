Watch: Six-year-old Palestinian girl pulled alive from rubble after Israeli airstrike

Gaza: A six-year-old Palestinian girl who was trapped under the rubble for seven hours due to Israeli airstrike has been pulled out alive. Since then, the video is making rounds on social media.

According to a report published in the Guardian, the girl, Suzy Eshkuntana was trapped under the rubble after Israeli airstrike on Sunday destroyed her home in Gaza. In the airstrike, her mother and all four of her siblings died.

Later, Eshkuntana was shifted to Shifa Hospital where her father is also undergoing treatment for his wounds.

208 people killed

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that at least 208 people have been killed and around 1,500 others injured in a week of the ongoing airstrikes and rocket shellings between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, a UN report said that 52,000 Palestinians took refuge at schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip

Emergency humanitarian access

UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore yesterday said in a statement that the agency needs immediate access into Gaza to provide humanitarian access to children affected by the violence.

“UNICEF is calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities on humanitarian grounds to allow the entry of staff and essential supplies, including fuel, medical items, first-aid kits and COVID-19 vaccines,” Fore said on Tuesday.

The United Nations is also calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors so that the agency can deliver supplies safely to provide humanitarian needs, she said.

With inputs from agencies