Watch: Sonu Sood indirectly slams Kangana Ranaut for defaming Bollywood

Mumbai: Taking an indirect jibe at actor Kangana Ranaut, ‘Messiah of Migrants’ and actor Sonu Sood said that he was bothered to find that some people from Bollywood itself stood against the industry.

In interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood said that the chains that can bind the industry are ‘missing’.

“We all like to think we’re one big family, but the chains that can bind us are missing. They say they are a part of Bollywood, but they’ve created barriers around themselves,” he said.

When asked about the media trials that film industry faced, Sonu Sood, “Of course I was bothered, but what really upset me was seeing some of our own people speak against the industry. This is that industry for which he leave our homes and families. It is an industry that fulfils dreams. And now, to see people point fingers at it, you can imagine how it must have affected us.”

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut reignited the topic of nepotism in Bollywood and even criticised the film fraternity claiming that 99% of the industry has been exposed to drugs. She was later slammed by many such as Jaya Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Hansal Mehta, Javed Akhtar and others.

Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has already been receiving applaud for his selfless service for the migrant workers during the COVID19 lockdown. He has been helping all those who require help, from students to farmers, during this hard time.

To honour him for his work, Sonu Sood has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).