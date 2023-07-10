Watch SRK’s Jawan Prevue here: Deepika makes appearance

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, after the massive success of ‘Pathaan’, is set to make a roar again with director Atlee Kumar’s highly-anticipated film, ‘Jawan’. Today, on July 10, the long-awaited moment arrived as the makers of the movie finally unveiled the first teaser or ‘prevue’.

And as expected, it is living up to the immense hype surrounding it.

Jawan Prevue

Jawan prevue shows King Khan in various never seen before avatars. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s cameo appearance is just unmissable. SRK’s performance on the retro track “Beqarar Karke” is the highlight of the teaser and going by prevue it seems like the film promises to be full of surprises.

Starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the pivotal roles, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.