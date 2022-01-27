Watch: The making of Zinda Tilismath

Hyderabad: Zinda Tilismath is a Unani herbal medicine, which is used for treating common ailments like cold, coughs, throat pain, body pain, stomach disorders, ear pain, tooth pain, and many more.

Based on the ancient herbal Unani concept of medicine, Zinda Tilismath was founded by Late Hakim Mohammed Moizuddin Farooqui in the year 1920. This was the period when new industries were beginning to emerge on the surface of Hyderabad and were adding to the grandeur of Deccan. It is an over-the-counter drug, which is made from selected herbs.

The medicine is said to have no side effects due to its herbal composition and is based on the Unani concept of medicine. It’s available across India in many medical and general shops. Zinda Tilismath was made during the Nizams rule in Hyderabad, for which it acquired the Nizams crown (Dastaar) as its trademark.

The Marketing logo was the face of an African Cavalry Guard (“Siddi”) which was symbolic of good health and trust. This got associated with Zinda Tilismath because, during the Nizams regime, Habeeb was in the Nizams security forces and his overall physique was a sign of good health, strength, and Trust, henceforth it was used as the marketing logo by its founder Ahmed Abdul Mujeeb Hazari for Zinda Tilismath.