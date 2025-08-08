Watch: Thousands attend funeral for Saudi student stabbed in UK

Makkah: Thousands of mourners gathered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah to offer funeral prayers for Mohammed Yousef Alqassem, a 20-year-old Saudi student who was fatally stabbed near Cambridge, United Kingdom (UK).

Alqassem, known for his devoted volunteer work assisting pilgrims visiting the Kaaba in Makkah, was laid to rest at Al Shuhada Cemetery in the Al Shara’i district following Jummah prayers.

VIDEO: Thousands attend the Janazah Prayer of Muhammad Al Qasim in Masjid Al Haram, a 20 year old student and volunteer of Masjid Al Haram was was murdererd in the UK pic.twitter.com/ruzV8y88WY — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) August 8, 2025

وسط مشاعر الحزن والفقد..



لحظات وداع جثمان #محمد_القاسم في مقبرة الشهداء بمكة المكرمة .



–



pic.twitter.com/J6BYmrNr5b — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) August 8, 2025

تشييع جثمان الشهيد #محمد_القاسم إلى جنات الخلد اللهم اغفر له وارحمه وعافه وأعف عنه وأجعل قبره روضة من رياض الجنة وشهيدًا في السماء والأرض اللهم اكفنا من أراد في أبنائنا شرا وسوءا ونحرهم كالنعاج على ارصفة حرم المعاهد والجامعات 🕋🇸🇦🤲 pic.twitter.com/bRc90ZVmLc — مهـا بنت عبدالعزيز القاسم (@maha_alkassim) August 8, 2025

The Saudi Embassy in the UK coordinated with local authorities to repatriate Alqassem’s body to the Kingdom. Officials continue to work closely with British law enforcement to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death

The tragic incident occurred just before midnight on Friday, August 1, in Mill Park, close to Cambridge railway station. Two men were arrested following the stabbing: Charles Corrigan, a 21-yearold, from Cambridge, charged with murder, and a 50-year-old man suspected of assisting an offender.

Corrigan appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on August 6, where he denied the charges, claiming self-defence. Bail was denied, and a hearing to review the reinstatement of the murder charge is scheduled for September 8, with a full trial set for February.

The Saudi Embassy in London said it is closely following the case in coordination with local authorities. The family has vowed to pursue legal action “until the perpetrator is held fully accountable,” expressing gratitude for the embassy’s support.