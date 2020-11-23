Watch: Tiger Pop takes home India’s Best Dancer 2020 trophy

Mumbai: Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh from Gurugram took home the trophy of the first season of dance reality India’s Best Dancer on Sunday. Ajay, who is winning hearts with his amazing popping skills since the auditions, won India’s heart to get the maximum votes to bag the trophy.

India’s Best Dancer winner

Tiger Pop beat four other finalists Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Paramdeep Singh and Shubranil Paul to win the trophy. While Tiger garnered the maximum votes, Mukul and Shweta won the second and third spots respectively.

When Tiger Pop won IBD trophy

India’s Best Dancer winner Tiger Pop was awarded the trophy and a cheque of Rs 15 lakh. He was also awarded an expensive car. Tiger’s choreographer Vartika Jha received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

Who is Tiger Pop?

Hailing from a lower-middle-class family of migrant workers from Gurugram, Ajay Singh excels in Popping and the IBD judges have named him HD Poper. Tiger Pop is his stage name.

Tiger Pop enthralled everyone with his dance moves on India’s Best Dancer.

During his auditions, he had revealed that he is on the show for his mother and after winning the trophy, he wants to dedicate it award to his mother.

Speaking to Times of India, India’s Best Dancer winner Tiger Pop said, “I am beyond happy to have won the coveted title of India’s Best Dancer. I cannot believe that my childhood dream of being on a platform like India’s Best Dancer and winning it, has come true today. The whole journey of being on India’s Best Dancer, right from my very first audition, to my first battle, to being paired with a choreographer like Vartika Jha, to performing and learning something new week on week has been surreal.”

“Standing here on this stage made me realize that adulation cannot be taken for granted. You have to work hard to earn in. I am thankful to all the judges for keeping us grounded and being an inspiration to all of us. I am grateful and overwhelmed for all the love that I have received from all over the world,” the winner added.

For the unversed, India’s Best Dancer is a dance reality show which was aired on Sony TV and was being judged by four – Malaika Arora, choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis and actor Nora Fatehi for few episodes. Nora Fatehi was originally meant only to fill in for a few days after Malaika was diagnosed with Covid-19. On the latter’s return, Nora took leave.

Nora Fatehi congratulates Tiger Pop

Nora Fatehi’s Instagram Story

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi became popular during her brief stint on India’s Best Dancer season 1. Nora took to her Instagram handle to congratulate India’s Best Dancer winner Tiger Pop. She shared a picture of him and wrote that she was proud of him. Nora also praised his choreographer, Vartika Jha and added, “You both killed it.”