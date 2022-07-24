Watch: Traffic police ask commuters to stop, allow tiger to cross road

New Delhi: At a time when road accidents involving wild animals are on the rise, it was heartening to see in a viral video how traffic police personnel stopped commuters on both sides of the road to allow a tiger to cross the path.

The viral video shows traffic police stopping commuters at a signal on both sides of the road and asking them to remain calm as a tiger wants to cross the road. People stepped out of their vehicles to shoot videos of the sight on their smartphones.

A policeman is seen urging people to stay quiet and not frighten the animal in any way. A wonderful thing about the video is how calm the tiger was and how the motorists waited patiently for it to go back into the forest.

Also Read Karnataka: Family announces Rs 50 K reward for finding missing parrot

The video was shared by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan. While sharing the video, he appreciated police officials and the public. He wrote, “Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location.”

Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/437xG9wuom — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 22, 2022

The IFS officer was not sure about the location of the video but some users claimed that it was shot in Maharashtra.

The video amassed over 1,42,000 views after being shared online. Netizens were delighted watching the clip and took to the comments section to share their views.

“Quite rare situation, this tiger has accepted human presence, or was it not hungry?” a user wrote.