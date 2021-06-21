Watch: Video of Tesla’s autopilot predicting crash goes viral

Tesla cars are known for their amazing technology and path-breaking safety features. But they’re also famous for advanced autopilot or remote driving features that let people control the vehicles without being behind the wheel.

However, Tesla also recommends using the autopilot feature within their cars only when someone is sitting in the driver’s seat. Their website clearly states “the current autopilot feature requires active driver supervision.”

While the videos of driverless Tesla have raised questions on the car’s safety, a replacement video on Twitter has impressed many about its safety features.

The short video shows a Tesla car anticipating a road crash with incredible accuracy with the assistance of its autopilot system.

The video, which was shot in 2016, went viral after it recently resurfaced online. A red sedan colliding with another car can be seen in the video, following which a Tesla car behind them stops immediately.

The car uses radar to plot the way from two cars beforehand. It keeps track of the danger even before the particular incident.

Watch the video here: