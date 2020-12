Hyderabad: The ever-busy Mehdipatnam road was inundated for sometime on Saturday morning when a water pipeline burst took place there.

As per reports, water gushed out from the pipeline at Rethibowli, Pillar No.53, affecting the traffic movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Officials are looking into the matter, however, the exact reason for the pipeline burst is not known yet.

