Watch: When Joe Biden recited Hadith of Prophet Mohammad

Los Angeles: During his election campaign, Democratic presidential nominee and now the US president-elect, Joe Biden, was seen quoting a hadith of Prophet Muhammad, during an online event.

Biden quoted the hadith of the Prophet which commands, ‘’whoever among you see a wrong, let him change it with his hand.”

Here’s what Joe Biden said: “A hadith from the Prophet Muhammad instructs ‘whomever among you sees a wrong let him change it with his hand. If he is not able, then with his tongue. If he is not able, then with his heart.’ So many of you are living his teaching in your own communities every day joining your faith and your principles with the American principles that are consistent Actions that take and make life better for your families, for your neighbors through service, advocacy and preaching peace.”

In the video, Biden can be seen telling the American Muslim community: “You deserve to have a president and an administration who’ll work with you and support you in these efforts not try to scapegoat your communities or advance a xenophobic political agenda from the back of Muslim Communities And if I have the honor of being elected the president of the United States together we can work to right the wrongs and see our world and see it better with our hearts, with our hands, with our hopes.”