Watch: Wild elephant eats helmet in Guwahati; leaves bystanders stunned

Assam: In a bizarre incident near Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, a wild elephant was spotted eating a helmet hanging from a parked motorbike in Assam.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in Guwahati’s Panjabari area adjacent to the Army Cantonment in Narengi.

The video going viral on social media shows the elephant walking towards a parked bike near the military camp and pulling out the helmet with its trunk.

Elephant straying out of Amchang RF swallows a motorbike helmet left on the handlebar as bystanders look on. Maybe it made him feel full, but it certainly isn’t healthy.



Location: Narengi Military Station, Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/gpXH20Fw4P — Karishma Hasnat (@karishmahasnat) June 10, 2021

People were left shocked when the elephant put it in its mouth and began eating it before walking away.

In the video, the owner of the bike could be heard saying in the background, “I lost my helmet, please return it. How will I go now?”

Experts were of the view that the elephant mistook the helmet for some kind of food and ate it.

Talking to The Indian Express, a forest official in the area said the elephant is safe as it did not ‘eat the helmet’. “After picking up the helmet, the elephant kept it in its mouth for a while. However, it went a short distance further and spat it out,” said Jayanta Deka, DFO, Guwahati Wildlife Division.

He added that the elephant then proceeded to crush the helmet with its foot before heading back to the forest.