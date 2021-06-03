Watch: World’s first sky pool opened in London

London: In the first, a floating swimming pool was opened recently in the United Kingdom. The transparent swimming pool suspended between two buildings is 35 meters (115ft) off above the ground in London.

The sky floating pool is 82 feet long and can hold 50 tonnes of water with a rooftop bar and spa and the view of the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye and the US Embassy.

Embassy Gardens announcing the launch of the sky pool shared a post on Instagram, mentioning that the structure will be filled with 148,000 litres of water, News 18 reported.

As per the reports, only residents of the building and their guests are allowed to use it.