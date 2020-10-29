Watch: YouTuber burns down his Rs 2.42 crore Mercedes out of frustration

Moscow: Mikhail Litvin YouTuber who has over 4.97 million subscribers, has set his Mercedes AMG GT 63 S on fire in the middle of an empty field after facing constant issues with it and was annoyed with the service of the company.

His Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, worth ₹ 2.4 crores, reportedly broke down several times after he purchased it from an official dealership in May 2019.

Mikhail Litvin sent his car to the dealer five times, but the repair did not help.

His video uploaded five days ago shows him dousing the luxury vehicle in gasoline before setting it on fire with a lighter.

After the latest breakdown, the dealer stopped responding to him. Litvin then poured fuel on his luxury Mercedes in the middle of an empty field and set fire to the vehicle as a form of protest.

“I thought for a long time what to do with my Shark after the conflict with Mercedes … In my opinion, the idea is FIRE!” he wrote while sharing the video. “I am not happy,” he added.

The shocking footage has been viewed more than 12 million times on YouTube, where Mikhail has nearly 5 million subscribers. Litvin’s stunt left netizens stunned.