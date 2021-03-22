Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree’s wedding teaser is here

Mumbai: The teaser of Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s wedding video is here and netizens cannot stop gushing about it.

The adorable teaser showed glimpses from the couple’s wedding madness filled with pre-wedding functions, dancing and lots of laughter.

The 30-year-old cricketer recently shared the teaser of his wedding film on Instagram. “You’re my girl and I’m your guy. And I’m loving you lots and lots,” Chahal captioned the video.

Dhanashree, who also shared the teaser on Instagram, wrote, “You got me all tied up in knots. And I’m loving you lots and lots.”

The couple’s wedding film is all set to release on March 27. The video has been created by The Wedding Story. “When Yuzi approached her to polish his dancing skills during the pandemic Dhanashree knew she was up for a challenge. Dance gave way to romance as the two hit it off like a house on fire. What happened next is yours to see!” they wrote on Instagram.

Since being posted on Sunday, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s wedding film teaser has been watched over 1.8 million times on the cricketer’s Instagram account. On Dhanashree’s Instagram, it has racked up another staggering 1.4 million views. It has also collected thousands of comments and congratulatory messages.

The couple got married on December 22 after their engagement in August.