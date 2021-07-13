Watchman kills son, stabs wife in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A watchman allegedly killed his toddler son after stabbing his wife in a room of a dairy farm at Moinabad here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened late on Monday night when the family members were celebrating the birthday of the watchman’s wife, they said.

The man, his 22-year-old wife and his mother-in-law consumed liquor and later quarrelled with each other over some family issues, police said.

During the quarrel, the man allegedly stabbed his wife in the stomach with a knife and slit the throat of his son, aged about 2-years-old, resulting in the child dying on the spot.

The woman was shifted to a government hospital and her condition is stable, they said, adding it was a second marriage for both of them.