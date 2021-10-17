Watchman robs an elderly couple of Rs 85 lakhs in Khairtabad

Hyderabad: A watchman on Sunday duped an elderly couple of Rs 85 lakh and jewellery in Khairtabad.The incident occurred under Saifabad police station limits.

As per the police, Om Prakash Agarwal, a textile trader, and his wife Santosh Agarwal are residents of Chintalabasti, Hill Colony. The couple lives with their daughter-in-law and grandson named Swapna and Yajana respectively, while their son stays abroad.

A Nepali couple, Deepesh and Anita Shashi joined the same apartment as a watchman. They observed the elderly couple’s movement for the past 15 days and on the night of October 15, Deepesh went to the fourth floor where the couple was asleep. He tied them up, attacked them with an iron rod, and fled with their cash and jewellery worth Rs. 85 lakh, reported Telangana Today.

Santosh Agarwal woke up his grandson, who was sleeping on the fifth floor and informed him about the theft. A complaint was then lodged with the police. According to the complaint, Rs 40 lakh worth of diamond jewellery, Rs 40 lakh worth of gold and silver jewellery, and Rs 5 lakh cash were stolen.