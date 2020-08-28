Water level at River Subarnarekha in Odisha continues to be ‘Severe’

Baleshwar: River Subarnarekha at Mathani Road Bridge in Baleshwar district of Odisha continues to flow in ‘Severe’ situation due to heavy rain in the region from the past couple of days, informed Central Water Commission on Friday.

Heavy rainfall in Odisha’s Bhadrak has resulted in a flood-like situation. Moreover, the water-level of the Baitarani River has also risen amid incessant rains.

People here were seen wading through waist-deep water in the flooded areas. The situation is such that the villagers of Hasnabad were seen using rubber tubes to get around from one place to another.

Villagers of Chaturbhujpur and Bhandaripokhari block are moving to a safer place as the water level of Baitarani and other rivers are rising.

The Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has predicted more rainfall accompanied by thundershowers in the district today.

Source: ANI