Water level rises in Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad: In recent days, there have been good inflows into Himayat Sagar and the water level has been steadily increasing for the past few days due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.

The Himayat Sagar has already started receiving inflows from up streams like Amdapur and Nagarguda thereby increasing the water level by 4.65 feet in the reservoir above sluice level.

It has been mentioned that after copious rains of 79 mm of rainfall, the water level in reservoir stood at 1732.90 feet above sluice level. This shows the reservoir has witnessed a 4.65 feet increase in water level in the last 24 hours.

However, the water level is rapidly getting back into the previous position in just a few days following the last week’s rains.