Water level to increase by 16cm in Brahmaputra River

Hussain Saify

The Brahmaputra River which passes through Guwahati is already reported to be flowing 49.68 metres above the danger level. The river has already seen gradual increase in its water levels since July 19.

The update comes as a result of chaos which has already taken place in the entire North East Region of India due to floods.

Over 26 lakh people have been affected leaving 2,525 villages lifeless. Farmland of 1,15,515.25 hectares is destroyed due to floods.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 26 districts have been severely affected claiming 89 lives as of Wednesday. Reports by the Divisional Forest Officer — Eastern Assam Wild life adds on that the floods have claimed lives 120 animals have died and 147 rescued as the floods hit Kaziranga National Park.

The continuous rise in the water has resulted in damaged roads, bridges, houses and etc.

On Wednesday, the Centre has reached out to the state by releasing of Rs 346 crore, in the first phase under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme to Assam. He is also willing to hold talks with Bhutan to solve the recurring issue of floods.

Soon after the situation turned intense, the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal held a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, through video conferencing, on Wednesday. In this meeting, the situation regarding the ground reality was surveyed.