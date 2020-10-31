Water supply to Delhi will be restored by Sunday: Chaddha

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chaddha on Saturday said that the water supply to the national capital, which has been grappling with water shortage for the last few days, would be restored to full capacity by evening or Sunday morning.

“About 70 per cent of water supply in the national capital has been resumed. The DJB is trying to restore water supply on a war footing. By today (Saturday) evening or tomorrow morning, the DJB will ensure the supply of water in full capacity,” said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

The water supply has been disrupted as Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants, which receive Yamuna water, had been temporarily shut due to high levels of ammonia in it. The operation of these plants were resumed last night, Chaddha said.

About the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chaddha said the situation is under control at the time.

The national capital reported over 5,000 new cases for the third consecutive day with 5,891 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This takes the total number of positive cases in the city to 3,81,64, including 32,363 active cases, 3,42,811 recoveries, and 6,470 deaths.

Source: ANI