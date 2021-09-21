Waywardness, wastage of time afflicting Muslims: Maulana Rashadi

Mukthal: “In the current scenario of hate and communalism it is the need of the hour to present the universal message of Islam through the personal conduct, speech, and character before the countrymen. They must be enlightened with the blessed teachings of Islam and told that Islam is the religion of peace, brotherhood and amity,” said Maulana M P Muzammil Rashadi, a well known Islamic scholar from Bengaluru.

Maulana Rashadi was addressing a program on the topic of “Islam’s message to humanity” held in Classic Function Hall in Mirakle, Narayanpet District.

Speaking on the topic Maulana Rashadi further said that Muslim youths are being away from Islamic teachings and afflicted with waywardness. Their wasting time on internet and mobile is a tragedy of our community and a major cause of our backwardness.

Maulana Rashadi termed a mother’s lap and a pious environment of home as the first educational institution of a child.

“Though the topic of today’s program is ‘Islam’s message to humanity’ we have everything except humanity. Whereas humanity is the essence and the main message of Islam,” Maulana Rashadi said.

Maulana Rashadi adviced Muslims to better their conduct and sweeten their tongue and behave well with their spouses and relatives and make their home environment pleasant.

The program was held under the aegis of Quba Educational and Charitable Trust, Marikal.

A large number of people from Mahabubnagar, Bandarpalli, Narayanpet, Dhanwada, Mukthal, Atmakur, Amarchinta, Chinna Chintha Kunta, Poorla, Ankur and other places attended the program.