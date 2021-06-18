WazirXCaught trends on Twitter India, company releases statement

Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a show cause notice to WazirX, the largest crypto exchange in India for transactions worth over Rs 2,790 crore in alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)
WazirX does not collect the requisite documents in clear violation of the basic mandatory anti-money Laundering (AML) and combating financing of terrorism (CFT) norms and also FEMA guidelines, ED said.
Trending on Twitter #WazirXCaught, with the recent bull run of cryptocurrency in India, there are a lot of Indians who have been participating and trading on platforms like Binance, WazirX, Zebpay and many others.
The company Official Twitter account has tweeted a statement :