WB BJP president Dilip Ghosh tested Covid-19 positive

Kolkata, Oct 17 : West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh was tested positive for Covid-19 on late Friday night, sources said. He was admitted to a private hospital in the satellite town of Salt Lake situated in the north-eastern outskirts of Kolkata.

According to sources, Ghosh was having mild fever and underwent a Corona test. The results came positive Friday night and he was admitted to the high dependency unit (HDU) of the hospital.

It was learnt from the hospital sources that Ghosh’s oxygen saturation level in the body was fine and his condition was quite stable. The BJP state unit president was not keeping well for the past couple of days and he voluntarily went for a self-isolation before undergoing the Covid-19 test.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.