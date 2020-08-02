WB CM greets B’desh PM on Eid

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 2nd August 2020 12:54 pm IST
By Sumi Khan
Dhaka, Aug 2 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended her heartfelt greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha.

Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the Chief Minister extended her greetings by sending a letter to the Prime Minister.

In the, the Chief Minister said: “I hope that our next-door neighbour Bangladesh will progress further under your leadership, be well and sound.

“I’m extending many many greetings to you, your family and all the people of Bangladesh through you on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha.

“We’re very close to each other, though West Bengal and Bangladesh are different geographically, the language and culture of both Banglas are same. So, I’m writing the letter for sharing the joy of the festival.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

