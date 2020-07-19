WB Governor urges people to follow health norms to contain COVID-19

Kolkata: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged people to abide by the social distancing norms and take all precautionary measures to contain its spread.

“PANDEMIC COVID-19 challenge is on rise. As figures of Covid-19 +ve and Deaths @MamataOfficial rise I appeal CALM and URGE to give 100% in observing:- *SOCIAL DISTANCING *WEARING MASK *REGULAR HAND WASH …TIME TO HAND HOLD NEEDY. No scope for complacency at any level,” he tweeted. He also tagged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the tweet.

According to the Health Ministry, West Bengal so far has recorded as many as 40,209 cases of coronavirus. Out of the total,15,594 are active cases, 23,539 have been migrated/cured/discharged. Around 1,076 have died in the state after contracting the infection.

Source: ANI