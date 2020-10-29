WB Guv meets Shah, raises concerns over law & order in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 29 : West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on Thursday.

“Governor Dhankhar was with the Union Home Minster for over an hour and state of affairs and affairs of state in West Bengal were traversed,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Raising concerns over the state’s law and order situation, the Governor said: “What is happening in West Bengal is contrary to the democracy mentioned in the constitution. I also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the constitution was being violated in the state. I said that we should handle this situation together. But did not get the answer.”

Dhankhar said that he had demanded the West Bengal director general of police (DGP) to be held responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state by September 28.

The Governor also evinced serious concern over a terror network operating in West Bengal, referring to the nine Al-Qaeda operatives, including six from Murshidabad district, who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last month.

Dhankhar is scheduled to head to Darjeeling from Delhi and will stay there for a month, from November 1-30. He would be running his office form the Governor House there.

Dhankhar’s proposed visit to Darjeeling becomes important, especially after Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung, who had been absconding since 2017, resurfaced in Kolkata on October 21 and snapped his political association with the BJP-led National Democratic Front alliance at the Centre and openly announced that he would support the Trinamool Congress in the 2021 Assembly elections .

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.