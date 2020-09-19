WB Guv, Oppn come down heavily on Mamata govt after NIA arrests

Kolkata, Sep 19 : West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday that the state has become “home to illegal bomb making” with a potential to unsettle democracy.

Taking a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led government, he said that the state administration cannot escape its accountability for the “alarming decline” in law and order situation in the state.

In a major breakthrough on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, arresting six people in connection with terrorist activities linked with the Pakistan-sponsored module of Al-Qaeda. Najmus Sakid, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman were arrested from various places in Murshidabad district.

“Those at the helm of West Bengal police cannot escape their accountability for this alarming decline in law and order… How far distanced is state Director General of Police from reality is cause of worry. His ‘Ostrich Stance’ is very disturbing,” the Governor tweeted.

However, Dhankhar appreciated the role of the policemen in general as they are working under difficult situations.

“The problem is with those at the helm who are unmindful of conduct and are politically guided. West Bengal police firmly adheres to the path laid down by law. There is no discrimination for or against anyone in an extra legal sense,” he added.

An NIA source said that all the accused were either daily wage labourers or low wage earners, barring two. One of the accused is a computer science graduate while another is pursuing graduation in arts.

All the six members were picked up from their respective residences in the early hours of Saturday with their family members failing to believe their connection with any international terror module.

BJP state unit President Dilip Ghosh said: “It is a security threat to our nation. I believe the state government provides them safe custody, eventually making Bengal a safe haven for them. Why the West Bengal government is providing shelter to the terror modules of Al-Qaida, ISIS and SIMI?”

State Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticised the role of the state intelligence. He said that impoverished youth in Bengal, especially in the remote districts, are getting targeted by these terror operatives.

According to a press communique released by the NIA, the investigating agency had come to know about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in India, including West-Bengal and Kerala.

The group was planning terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people. Accordingly, NIA registered a case and initiated investigation.

