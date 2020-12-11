WB Guv takes potshots at state administration over attacks on Nadda’s convoy

Kolkata, Dec 10 : Expressing concern over the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda’s convoy at Diamond Harbour, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led administration in the state.

“Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness indicating ruling party ‘harmads’ on rampage at BJP president convoy and political police in support,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The Governor said that this is happening in spite of several alerts to West Bengal chief secretary (CS) and director general of police (DGP) this morning. This indicates collapse of law and order situation in the state.

He said: “Unfortunately CD and DGP neither came with any update on pending issues or regarding attack on convoy of BJP President JP Nadda. Their continued non-responsive stance signals failure of constitutional machinery in the State”.

Both CS and DGP had been directed to fully update the Governor when they called on him today regarding the attack on the convoy of BJP President Shri JP Nadda resulting in injuries to many and damage to vehicles. “All this after I had flagged concern to them,” Dhankhar said.

The Governor said that he was expecting to have a meaningful interaction with the top state administration. “In togetherness there is way forward in governance in consonance with constitutional parameters and rule of law so that democracy blossoms,” he added.

Earlier, Dhankhar also indicated to CS, saying: “I am sure they have immunity and protection of political police with administration extension of political outfit. As constitutional head I share my shame with you as it is on account of your acts of omission and commission.”

Dhankhar also told the chief secretary to sensitise the police force and ask the police superintendent of The district to act as a public servant as the events indicate total abdication of lawful authority.

BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked by Trinamool Congress supporters in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district when the BJP chief was heading out to attend a rally on Thursday.

The incident took place near Shirakol area when Nadda was on his way to address a rally at Diamond Harbour’s Radio Station Ground this afternoon. The bullet-proof vehicle in which Nadda was travelling was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress-backed goons.

Source: IANS

