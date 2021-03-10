WB polls: Mamata injured in Nandigram, claims attack by 4-5 men

Hyderabad: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly suffered an injury at Nandigram on Wednesday while she was returning to her after filing her nomination for the upcoming state elections. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said a handful of people pushed her.

According to news agency ANI, Banerjee said that she suffered an injury on her leg after a few people pushed her while she was near her car. The chief minister looked visibly shaken and pale after the incident. “See how it is swelling up,” she told media persons after the incident.

The TMC chief also alleged that the incident was a “conspiracy”, and said that there were no security persons around her when she was injured. Banerjee left for Kolkata afterwards, said a an NDTV report. She will be contesting against her former aide and cabinet minister Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the TMC and joined the BJP recently.

West Bengal will witness an eight-phase election starting from March 27, and the results will be announced on May 2. The state is all set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling TMC, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Left alliance (Communist Party of India-Marxist etc).

However, the TMC and BJP are expected to be in neck-to-neck fights, given that Banerjee’s party has witnessed an exodus of leaders and legislators over the last six months. Though opinion polls are predicting a win for the TMC, the BJP is also expected to make major gains at the very least, given that it won 18 of the 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.