WB: Siliguri police checks vehicles amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Qayam Last Updated: 16th July 2020 12:56 pm IST

Siliguri: The Siliguri police is checking vehicles of commuters amid complete COVID-19 lockdown in 47 Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) wards.

Darjeeling district task force on Wednesday declared complete lockdown in these 47 wards for seven days, starting 9:00 a.m. today due to rising COVID-19 cases.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stand at 34,427, including 12,747 active cases. While 20,680 cases are cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll is at 1,000.

Source: ANI
