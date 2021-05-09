WDCW opens seven transit homes for children of COVID-19 parents

Hyderabad: There are many cases where there are no one to care for the children whose parents are either under treatment for COVID-19 or in quarantine. The Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WDCW) has opened seven transit homes for such children across the city.

These transit homes shall provide free food, shelter, psychological counselling and recreational facilities to these children.

The state Minister Sathyavathi Rathod has inaugurated a transit home at WDCW Commissionerate camps in Ameerpeth.

Some orphanages and child care organisations like Prajwala’s Astha Nivas and Don Bosco Homes for Boys have offered space for these transit homes.

Each transit homes shall have a warden, a consultant doctor, a counsellor and a cook. The transit home facility shall accomodate 20 children under the age of 14 years.

“Before admission in the transit home, each child shall undergo Covid-19 test. In case the child is found to be positive, he will be shifted to either a hospital or a quarantine center as per the advise of doctor,” said a WDCW official.

WDCW has plans to launch this initiative in other districts of Telangana state.

For help contact: 040-23733665 or 1098