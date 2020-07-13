We are 75, but many MLAs want to join us: Raj BJP chief.

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan with Congress standing out open under two heads, BJP state president Satish Poonia on Monday said that they are 75 in number with their alliance RLP (3 seats). Still, many MLAs from other parties are ready to get associated with the BJP.

“There is uncertainty around in terms of political crisis, but one thing is certain that we are 75 in number with our alliance and many more MLAs are ready to join us,” said Poonia.

He further said that the party should follow central leadership directions and will wait for the order looking at the evolving political situation in the state.

“We will have our strategies in place, but our priority is to ensure that Congress doesn’t make a comeback to power as the party has lost its credibility amongst people,” Poonia said further and added, “We shall look into the developing situation, like supporting Sachin Pilot but will ensure that Congress doesn’t gain power again.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday announced that the Gehlot government had lost majority as 30 MLAs are ready to support him.

Speculations are rife if Pilot will join the BJP following the MP Model or else will float a third front which will be supported by the BJP from outside.

Sources said that the BJP is not too keen to go the Madhya Pradesh way as factionalism has started appearing there with Jyotiraditya Scindia given more powers.

“We shall stand more alert this time and will wait and watch,” said a BJP leader.

Rajasthan has a 200-member Assembly out of which BJP with alliance has 75 MLAs while Congress with its independents and membership stands at 125.

The break-up is as follows: BJP: 72, RLP (BJP Ally): 3, Congress: 101, RLD: 1, CPM: 2, BTP: 2, Independents: 13.