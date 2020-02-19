We are against implementing NPR, says C’garh Home Minister Sahu

A+ A-

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Wednesday said the state government is against the implementation of National Population Register (NPR).

“We have cleared our stand on several occasions. We oppose the NPR. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that he would be the first to sign against the NPR,” said Sahu said while speaking to ANI.

“Once the NPR is notified, the Chief Minister and the government will make the decision accordingly,” he said.

Talking about the ongoing investigation pertaining to Naxal operations, he said: “If there is something wrong happening during the investigation, inform us and we will work to check it.”

Talking about transfers, he said: “No transfers are happening from a political standpoint of view. I have not seen the letter that was sent to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.”