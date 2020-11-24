Amitabh Bachchan pens motivational post for fans

Mumbai: Penning down his Monday thoughts, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a motivational post for his fans and advised them to ‘stay safe’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 78-year-old legend who is one of the most active celebrities on social media shared a post on the photo-sharing platform to share his thoughts, alongside a picture featuring him going out to work.

“Off to work.. long day as every day..stay safe everyone, you are not alone we are all together .. my love to all,” Senior Bachchan wrote.

In the self-taken photo posted on the public network site, the ‘Don’ star is seen sitting in the car out for work as he gears up for a shoot. The actor is donning a tiger print face mask with a blue jacket.

Fans of the legend started pouring love-filled compliments with good luck wishes to the actor’s comment section and the post garnered more than four hundred thousand likes within a few hours of being shared.

Source: ANI