We are descendants of Ram-Krishna: Rajasthan Congress MLA Shafia Zubair

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress MLA Shafia Zubair has said that people from Mev community, including herself, were “descendants of Rama-Krishna.”

“People from the Mev community reside in Alwar, Bharatpur, Nuh and some parts of Mathura, where Lord Krishna was born. I also got a little history traced from the people who wrote the genealogy to know what our history is. It came out that Mevs (people hailing from the Mewat region) are descendants of Ram and Krishna,” she said during a debate in the state assembly on grant of allocation to the Education Department yesterday.

“The blood does not change with change in religion. We have the blood of Ram and Krishna only,” the MLA from Alwar’s Ramgarh added.

While, Congress MLA Ameen Khan said that India is not a secular country.

“We do not consider this country as secular at all. Secularism came to an end on October 31, 1984 (when former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated),” Khan said.

“We know Hinduism very well. A Hindu also protects another human being,” he added.

Reacting to the statements of Congress leaders, cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that he was not present in the house during Ameen Khan’s speech.

“If Shafia Zubair has given a statement like this (descendants of Ram-Krishna) then she is absolutely right,” he added.