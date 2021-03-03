We are for fair minded probe into sex CD case: K’taka home minister

Bengaluru, March 3 : Karnataka Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, said on Wednesday that the state police would carry out the investigation into the sex CD case involving stae Water Resource Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi in a fair minded manner.

Kanakapura-based social and RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Tuesday released a CD to different news channels in which Jarakiholi could be seen in a compromising position with a woman. The CD has put the ruling BJP in the state in a tight spot.

The CD was released just ahead of the commencement of the state’s legislative session from Thursday, and just 24 hours before the Congress’ mega pre-election ‘Jana Dhwani’ was to kickstart on Wednesday.

Besides this, the BJP is also gearing up to face by-elections in the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, and three Assembly segments in the state.

Apart from this, the BJP is also readying to face elections in five states/UT.

Reacting cautiously after his meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa here, the Home Minister told reporters that the enquiry into the case will be carried out as per the prescribed law and it will be a fair minded probe.

“We have taken the complaint lodged by Kallahalli with the Cubbon Park police very seriously. There is no casual approach in it. We are taking every step as per the law in this case as our sincere intention is to carry out an even handed investigation,” he said.

He asserted that the truth must come out in this case as it is a very serious matter. “As much as all others are worried about this case, the government too is equally looking forward to know the truth in this case,” the minister said.

