‘We are ready for it’: Did Malaika Arora just announce her wedding?

Mumbai: Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva, recently revealed her thoughts on marrying for the second time. She expressed her excitement and readiness to take her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor “to the next level” in a candid interview with a leading agency.

In an interview with a leading agency, Malaika stated, “I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life.”

Talking about her partner Arjun, she said, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

The couple announced their relationship on Instagram in 2019 and have been going strong ever since. Malaika expressed her enthusiasm for the future, stating that she is in her prime and plans to work for the next 30 years. She also expressed a desire to start new businesses, travel, and start a family with Arjun.

Malaika has been very busy with her professional endeavours in addition to her personal life. She recently made her OTT debut with the reality show Moving In With Malaika and will also be seen in Guru Randhawa‘s Tera Ki Khayal music video.