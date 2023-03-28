‘..We can break legs too’: Cow vigilantes, BJP leaders shut Muslim meat shops

Amid the ongoing Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri, cow vigilantes and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been on rounds forcibly shutting down meat shops in several localities.

Videos of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravindra Singh on rounds in the Muslim locality Mandawali Fazalpur in Vinod Nagar of West Delhi have surfaced on social media.

Ravindra Singh also demanded that local meat traders keep shops shut during all nine days of the Navratri which commenced on March 22 (Pratipada Tithi) and will end on March 30 (Navami Tithi).

In a viral video, a BJP leader can be seen walking alongside police personnel inspecting meat shops.

When Siasat.com enquired with the Delhi police over the case, they said that no case regarding the closure of meat shops has been registered so far.

“There is no authoritarian order on meat shop closure during Navratri, he (Ravindra Singh) has visited the meat shops demanding their closure on his own,” police said.

“We cannot barge into the matter without receiving the complaint. There seems no force on shopkeepers they silently obey the order of the BJP leader, where we can do nothing,” police added.

Chicken shops in the Muslim locality of Mandawali Fazalpur in Vinod Nagar West, Delhi, have been shut down by BJP leader Ravindra Singh in honour of Navratri. pic.twitter.com/OZcIj5cfRj — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) March 28, 2023

In another similar incident, gaurakshaks (cow vigilantes) alongside BJP councillor Ashok Chhabra can can be seen raiding Muslim meat shops and forcing them to shut shops in view of Navratri.

In a video which is making rounds on social media cow vigilantes can be seen raiding every meat shop and pulling down shutters. They threaten Muslim meat shop owners stating that are supposed to keep shut on Tuesdays and for Navratri.

“We ask you politely otherwise we can break legs and make you close the shop,” a man can be heard threatening shop keeper.

The Gauraksha Dal Krishanpura also reportedly filed a complaint over meat shops remaining open during Navratri and hurting Hindu sentiments.

However, Siasat.com was unable to reach out to Haryana police on the matter.