21 Apr 2020, Tue
We don’t deny Indians’ contribution in our economy: UAE Princess

Posted by Sana Sikander Updated: April 21, 2020, 8:21 pm IST
New Delhi: Members of royal and wealthy families, lawyers, human rights activists accross Middle East have condemned the Hindutva brigade in India. Some of their tweets accuse the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of terrorising the Muslims in India.

Among the most prominent voices to criticize Islamophobic tweets was of Princess Hind Al Qassemi, member of the royal family of United Arab Emirates  who warned a twitter user with account name Saurabh Upadhyay of dire consequences after he tweeted several Islamophobic tweets related to Tablighi Jamaat incident.

Princess Hend Al Qassimi after her talk with NDTV Journo Nidhi Razdan tweeted: “I knew India, the country of Gandhi, a country which suffered enough”

Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), human rights body of the Organization of Islamic Corporation (OIC) condemned the Islamophobia in India.

#Islamophobia_In_India has been trending high on Twitter after Middle East has involved to fight the ongoing torment on Indian Muslims.

