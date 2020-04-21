We don’t deny Indians’ contribution in our economy: UAE Princess

New Delhi: Members of royal and wealthy families, lawyers, human rights activists accross Middle East have condemned the Hindutva brigade in India. Some of their tweets accuse the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of terrorising the Muslims in India.

Among the most prominent voices to criticize Islamophobic tweets was of Princess Hind Al Qassemi, member of the royal family of United Arab Emirates who warned a twitter user with account name Saurabh Upadhyay of dire consequences after he tweeted several Islamophobic tweets related to Tablighi Jamaat incident.

Princess Hend Al Qassimi after her talk with NDTV Journo Nidhi Razdan tweeted: “I knew India, the country of Gandhi, a country which suffered enough”



I knew India, the country of Gandhi, a country which suffered enough. The whole world is on its nerves with Covid19, but the hate should stop. Namaste 🙏 https://t.co/HvXgOP0oq8 — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 20, 2020

Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), human rights body of the Organization of Islamic Corporation (OIC) condemned the Islamophobia in India.

1/2 #OIC-IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious #Islamophobic campaign in #India maligning Muslims for spread of #COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity. — OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) April 19, 2020

#Islamophobia_In_India has been trending high on Twitter after Middle East has involved to fight the ongoing torment on Indian Muslims.

