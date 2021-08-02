‘We don’t deserve media trial,’ says Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday, issued first official statement after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest and said that she would not comment on the allegations and alleged unwanted aspersions, rumours and accusations.

“Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed…. not only to me but also to my family,” the actor wrote in a statement that has been shared on Instagram.

She said that she will not comment on the case itself, she wrote, “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.”

Shilpa Shetty also requested everyone including media to respect her privacy. She wrote, “I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times.”

“We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA,” she concluded.

Raj Kundra is currently in a 14-day judicial custody, after he was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for production and distribution of pornographic content.