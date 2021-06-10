We have better options: Man’s post evokes veg vs non-veg debate

We have a feud that has lasted ages and continues to rage every now and then. Especially relevant in India, the fire of the veg vs. non-veg debate has now caught the internet.

On June 9, a man named Rakesh Thiyyan evoked this age-old, veg vs non-veg debate when he posted a picture of a massive variety of vegetarian dishes on Twitter with the caption, ‘To all those who ask vegetarians: “What can you eat?” Vegetarians have better options. This is from just one state, Gujarat.’

To all those who ask vegetarians: "What can you eat?" Vegeterians have better options. This is from just one state, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/rCBmNBWzYB — Rakesh Thiyyan (@ByRakeshSimha) June 8, 2021

He received tons of responses in just a day. The post got more than 11,100 likes and got over 2,500 retweets.

The comments have it all, dietary concern, nutritional balance debate or just rant on how each of the people’s preference is better than others.

Here is how the internet took sides in the debate:

Can't believe such an innocuous post would end up burning so many liberandus, communists, jehadis, Ricebags and Khalistanis. Full paisa wasool 🤣 — Rakesh Thiyyan (@ByRakeshSimha) June 9, 2021

Guy literally put up a photo of nimboo, kela, dhaniya, and fifty types of chiwdas to prove a point that nobody even asked him to prove. https://t.co/78cTkJi0a5 — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) June 9, 2021

But non-vegetarian can eat all this plus non veg. Nimbu will go well with tandoori items. — Sumit (@SumitPurohit) June 9, 2021

These are all snacks, where is the real meal ? — Syed احمد (@ibnsyed480) June 9, 2021

See, the advantage that meat eaters have is they can eat all this stuff along with a meat or fish gravy or fry item. Whereas poor vegetarians will go stateside and hunt up and down for an Indian restaurant, it is either that or eat salad and boiled vegetables. — Suresh R (@iamabofh) June 9, 2021

I have an army We have a hulk pic.twitter.com/5BbNyXudeG — നെട്ടൂരാൻ (@TheNettooran) June 9, 2021

My first mental response to that tweet was, ‘A plate of Kerala beef over this entire trashy spread.’ — Shekhar Das (@flawshank) June 10, 2021

We can eat veg and non-veg both but they can't eat non veg

As simple as that

We always win — Karnati Pranay Reddy (@SayingsofPranay) June 10, 2021

Come to my home

A North karnataka Jains home

I will show you the veg delicacies — pambgm ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ प्रसन्न (@pambgm1) June 9, 2021