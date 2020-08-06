We have enough mosques, we need educational institutions: Dhannipur residents, Ayodhya

Ayodhya: While the Muslimsacross the world are standing against the rebuilding of Ram Temple, the citizens of Ayodhya demand for a hospital, school or college in place of the mosque. On the five-acre agricultural land allotted by the Uttar Pradesh government to rebuild a mosque.

The land was allotted in line with the Supreme Court order in the Ayodhya land dispute case that said Muslims should be given five acres of land in Ayodhya to construct a mosque, as it ruled on November 9 2019 that Ram Mandir should come up at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site where the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6 1992.

The Dhannipur land is almost 22 km away from the Ram janmabhoomi site.

Located on the Lucknow-Faizabad highway, the village is part of the Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya district and is dominated by the Muslim community.

The residents of Dhannipur have welcomed the allotment of land for the mosque. The villagers, however, said they would be happier if they also got a hospital, a degree college and a guesthouse.

A local resident said that the village is now getting recognition but lives would be better only if children got a proper education.

They have requested Yogi Adityanath, CM to build at least a degree college here. They said, “We are happy to see a mosque here but it will be better if the government also built a degree college and a hospital too.”

Demanding more development work, some residents also pointed out that there are enough mosques in the village.

“There are more than 15 mosques inside the village. There should be enough namazis too,” said Naeem, 22.

He said Muslims make “65 per cent of the inhabitants of Dhannipur”, while the rest are mostly Yadavs and Mauryas. “We agree that mosque is connected to our faith, but more development work is needed in this area,” said Naeem.