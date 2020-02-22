We have not blocked the road: Protesters to SC-mediators

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Shaheen Bagh protesters on Friday told the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors that if the road parallel to the protest site was opened, the court should pass an order ensuring their security.

On the third consecutive day, since the Apex Court called for moving the protest to another site, issue of security took the centre stage of the discussion between protesters and interlocutors.

The protesters asked Delhi Police to assure them of safety in writing, and if there is a single incident of attack or firing, the police officials, from the SHO to the police commissioner, should be shunted out.

“It was Delhi Police that beat up Jamia students and one of them lost an eye. Female students were marched out of the campus with their hands raised in the air even as they were being abused verbally,” said a woman, expressing her apprehensions.

Advocate Sadhana Ramachandran then asked, “Tell me one thing, who has surrounded the road on the other side? “

To that protesters unanimously replied: “We have not blocked the road.”

“Police has occupied.” Ramachandran probed further: “Are you saying that you are sitting here and the other side has been shut by Delhi Police and you are okay with it as you feel you’re safe that way?” A protester responded, “Delhi Police has shut the other side.”

The interlocutors then called the administrative officials in front of everyone and asked about the safety of the protesters, after which the administration said that they will give full protection to the protesters.

Talking to the protesters in Shaheenbagh, the interlocutor Ramachandran said, ” If you believe that we are all citizens and do you believe that we all have the right in the constitution, then we should also find a solution together. Shouldn’t this path be opened? We have to find a small solution where the protest doesn’t cause any problem to other people.”

The women have been sitting in protest against CAA-NRC-NPR since December 15.