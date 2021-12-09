We have nothing to do with him, says Wasim Rizvi’s family

Hyderabad: Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Narayan Singh’s Family has broken all the relations with him after he converted to Hinduism.

On December 6, 2021, (the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition) Rizvi denounced Islam and officially converted to Hinduism in the presence of priest Yati Narsinghanand in Dasna Sevi Temple, Ghaziabad.

After he converted, his family member said that they were not concerned with his decision to convert to Hinduism.

“Tyagi (Wasim Rizvi) is a common man for us. Like any other person. He has no relation with us. We are not concerned with whatever decision Wasim has taken”, said Shanu, Rizvi’s brother to India Today.

“We lived in an ancestral house in chowk, where Rizvi did not come or try to make any contact with the family. It has been more than seven months that I have spoken to him” he added speaking to India Today.

Rizvi before converting, in his will had stated that his dead body should be cremated according to the traditional Hindu ritual, and not buried after his death. Rizvi also mentioned that his funeral pyre should be lit by a Hindu priest Yati Narasinghanand Sarawati of the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad.

Shanu also remarks, that he has been speaking against Islam, which is highly unpalatable and none of his family stands with him. No one supports him including his wife, mother, sister and his children.

He also added that Jitendra also does not hold any right to the property as it was already divided and he had sold it off his part. “He is free to move to any other society,” added Shanu.

This is not the first time Rizvi’s family has distanced him. Earlier, Rizvi had questioned and moved the Supreme Court, appealing to it to remove 26 verses of the Quran, saying they promote terrorism and jihad. His family disown him and said that they have no relation with him.