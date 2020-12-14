We have plenty of great moves in store to combat chin music: Gill

Adelaide, Dec 14 : India top-order batsman Shubman Gill, who impressed in the second warm-up game against Australia A under lights at the Sydney Cricket Ground, scoring 43 and 65 in the two innings, says the Indian team ‘has plenty of great moves in store’ if the Australians think of making them dance to chin music in the upcoming Test series.

“There was a time when (Indian) players had a reputation of not being too aggressive, and people would take that for granted when sledging. Things have changed now. Every character is different, some people like to keep quiet and not react while for others, engaging in a verbal battle eggs them on to do better. For me, I’m neither the kind to always keep quiet, nor the type to keep going at the opposition. But if the plan is to make us dance to their chin music, be rest assured we’ve got plenty of great moves in store,” Gill told kkr.in website.

The 21-year-old batsman from Punjab, who has played three One-day Internationals but is yet to play a Test is looking forward to playing in Australia and calls it a great opportunity to boost his confidence.

“It is quite intimidating to play Australia in Australia, but I am really looking forward to it. As a batsman, there is no bigger opportunity than to play against Australia at their home as your confidence gets a major boost if you manage to score runs here,” he added.

Gill said that the team has not been short on practice with the pink ball although many members have played just one Test while he hasn’t played any.

“We practised quite a bit with the pink ball in the lead-up to the Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens last year (in November). But I have not played any competitive first-class match under lights (till before the practice match vs Australia A in Sydney that ended on Sunday),” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.