WE Hub and Aha launch programme to boost women entrepreneurship

Hyderabad: Telugu OTT platform Aha and state-run startup incubator WE Hub on Friday announced the launch of their joint initiative, ‘aha X We Hub: Women in Focus‘, which aims to promote and foster women entrepreneurship by setting up a revolving fund.

The fund will give aspiring young women entrepreneurs a chance to have their ideas heard and an opportunity to build their very own successful and sustainable businesses. The first recipient of the inaugural financial aid through this initiative is Sortizy, a holistic one stop solution for Kitchen Management founded by Surbhi Guha and Sagthi Prakash.

Aha, in a short span of just one year, has become a household name with its incredible 30 million unique visitors and 10 million+ app downloads. Launching the initiative with their latest original, both the organisations will extend the collaboration for upcoming aha originals as well, said a press release.

Through ‘11th Hour’ the latest Telugu Web Series – starring prominent actress Tamannaah Bhatia in her digital debut, aha will be showcasing the story of a dynamic CEO, Aratrika Reddy. The show which is inspired by Upendra Namburi’s book 8 Hours is already making waves with its trailer on numerous social media platforms and has garnered attention of audiences and the entire Telugu entertainment fraternity alike.

Talking about the initiative, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “It is indeed an honour to be part of a show which has kickstarted something as amazing as the aha X We Hub: Women In Focus initiative. I wish aha and WE Hub all the luck in their new partnership and look forward to witnessing the growth of women led start-ups soon. I am hoping that all the viewers enjoy ‘11th Hour’ and are inspired by the journey of Aratrika on the show.”