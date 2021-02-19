WE HUB inks MoU with JnK Entrepreneurship Development Institute

Telangana: WE HUB, the state-run startup incubator of the Telangana government to foster and promote women entrepreneurship, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Friday.

The MoU will have a pre-incubation program for 60 aspiring entrepreneurs from Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), catering to 30 startups from each state. This effort will help create a start-up exchange module between JKEDI and WE HUB comprising of 5 start-ups each from Telangana and J&K.

WE HUB will take their start-up ideas ahead, track their progress and link them with suitable mentors, help them taking beyond Proof of Concept (PoC). It will also enroll the best spin-offs as virtual/physical incubates at JKEDI, said a press release.

WE HUB and JKEDI, as government entities, can work towards creating policy exchange platforms and stakeholder engagement to enable discussions on the policy framework and conduct case studies to enable more gender inclusion and create an eco-system that enables more young women and girls to be part of the economic workforce.