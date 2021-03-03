WE HUB inks MoU with Meesho to help women-led businesses in TS

Hyderabad: State-run startup incubator WE HUB on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-commerce platform Meesho to collaborate together and promote women entrepreneurship in Telangana.

The year-long partnership aims to aid women entrepreneurs from Telangana to achieve financial independence by providing market exposure and accelerate global market access. The MoU was inked between Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB, and Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO.

The two organisations will work together to provide robust market access to women-led businesses in the state, and in turn help small businesses to grow in the post-pandemic environment, said a statement from WE HUB on Wednesday.

Entrepreneurs will be registered as suppliers on the Meesho platform which enables them to sell their wide range of products on a national e-commerce platform.

Satyavathi Rathod, state minister for women and child development, who also attended the MoU signing, said that the new initiative will enable women to use technology for creating their own identity and will in turn help us take a big step forward towards diversity and financial inclusion.

WE HUB through this partnership also aims to promote homepreneurs by providing digital and financial literacy training to the women registered as homepreneurs on the Meesho platform.