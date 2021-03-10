WE Hub launches ‘UPSurge’ in collaboration with Australia

Hyderabad, March 10 : WE Hub, India’s first and only state-led incubator by the Telangana government to foster and promote women entrepreneurship to start-up, scale-up and accelerate with global market access, on Wednesday launched ‘UPSurge,’ pre-incubation programme in collaboration with the Australian government.

The programme is aimed at helping women entrepreneurs from across India achieve financial independence.

This follows the first WE-Hub/Australia collaboration ‘Community Slate’ which concluded in 2020. Australia was WE-Hub’s first international partner.

The programme was launched by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell, Australian Consul General to South India Sarah Kirlew and WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula, in the presence of Telangana’s Minister for Industry and Information Technology K.T.Rama Rao and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The 12-week pre-incubation programme gives participants skills to help them systematically gauge the feasibility of their ideas and develop them into a sustainable business, by instilling entrepreneurship to the participants. The conclusion of this programme will be a pitch day, followed by graduation.

Through the partnership entrepreneurs can minimize financial risks, get assistance in the selling of pilot products and risk mitigation.

It has already received 549 applications from across 14 cities around the country.

“Three years ago, on the same platform, we have taken that first step in the country to establish a dedicated incubator to foster women entrepreneurship. Today, I am proud to say that WE Hub has emerged as the role model in India to enable women entrepreneurs and increased participation of women in workforce. Hoping this partnership with the Australian High Commission goes a long way and benefits women and girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math),” said Rama Rao

“Encouraging women and girls to STEM, and providing an environment for them to thrive and progress, is an objective of the Australian government under our Academy of Science’s ‘Women in STEM Decadal Plan,” said Barry O’Farrell.

Jayesh Ranjan pointed out that WE Hub has been working extensively in terms of enabling market access, credit facilitation to women entrepreneurs, research and advocacy on the policy front for women entrepreneurship in the country.

Sarah Kirlew said that Australia is proud to have been WE-Hub’s first international partner.

“We are pleased to continue our support for their impactful work with women-led start-ups,” she added.

“Our association with Australian High Commission has kicked off with an acceleration programme and has successfully supported five social enterprises in 2019. We look forward to enabling more women through the ‘UPSurge’ pre incubation programme where we will be supporting close to 240 aspiring women entrepreneurs,” said Deepthi Ravula.

