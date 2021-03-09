WE HUB partners with Flipkart to support women entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: State-led incubator WE HUB on Tuesday announced that it has signed partnerships with e-commerce giant Flipkart, Women in Data Science and IFMR – LEADS, the Federation of Indian chambers of commerce & industry (FICCI) and AgHub of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State agriculture University (PJTSAU).

The announcements by WE HUB, which is run by the government of Telangana, were made on the same day as its third-year anniversary, which were celebrated at its office in Hyderabad.

Commemorating the occasion, WE HUB launched ‘The Pink Book- the women entrepreneurship guide to Telangana’. The Guide is a compendium of the State’s policies that are aimed at unveiling a plethora of opportunities available for women.

Since 2018, WE HUB has helped contribute to the Indian innovation ecosystem for providing institutional support to women-led startups. In the last three years, WE HUB has 54 partners on-board, raised 53.2 crore of funding, and engaged with 4527 women-led entities, said a press release from the incubator on Tuesday.

WE HUB and LEAD have also partnered to work together to harness actionable insights through a granular understanding of the support mechanisms and challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in Telangana. The outcomes from the research engagement are envisioned to be subsequently incorporated into an overarching policy for women entrepreneurs.